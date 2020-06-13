BELTON — The overall tone was constructive during a Saturday evening unity rally against racism at Yettie Polk Park.
“We’re here to promote unity. We’re also here to address a serious problem in our country,” said Michael Carpenter, co-founder of Illuminate Music and Entertainment Group and one of the organizers of the event.
“Embrace the discomfort and let that motivate you,” he told the crowd of about 300 people. “This week I felt the weight and the gravity of this event. … I had to come to grips with my own faults.”
“Today I want every single person to ask: What in me needs to change … so we can address this issue of racism and make an impact,” he said.
The narrative of the day was unity, he said — standing together, recognizing a problem and taking action. The day’s goal was not to present any particular issue, he said, but he offered several ways for people to interact, such as contributing to a mural and registering to vote. He also gave out a phone number, UNITY81257, where people can get books and other resources.
He invited Belton Police Chief Gene Ellis to the platform.
“There’s a lot of tension between people and the police,” Carpenter said. “I say not here in Belton. Chief Ellis is a good man. We want to pray for him and his police department.”
Before a group of pastors prayed for the police chief, Alton McCallum read Psalm 133: “Behold how good and pleasant it is when brethren dwell together in unity.”
One of the speakers on the program, the Rev. D.S. McBride, said that when we show concern for humanity, we’re getting into the core values of Jesus.
“He had empathy for people,” McBride said. “I believe if Jesus was here, he would be here at the rally.”
He quoted Psalm 97:10: “Those who love the Lord hate evil.”
“You have to call for change and showing that the lives of my black and brown brothers do matter,” he said. “I’m a Christian before I’m a black man. If you are a Christian, it should affect any … hidden agenda. You would do what Christ would do.”
The world already was in turmoil because of a coronavirus pandemic before racial unrest broke out, he said.
“Now we’re being forced to deal with a cultural pandemic,” he said. “We have to push for change. We use the name of Jesus a lot. I believe faith without works is dead.”
Broderick Crain spoke briefly, saying he graduated from Belton High School and then from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
“I’m 28 now,” he said. “Most of my life I’ve pretty much brushed off racism.”
However, he recently learned something about being a black athlete, he said.
“It’s something like, ‘You can come to the party, but don’t tell the other black people,’” he said. “Most of us, we just accept this,” he said. “There’s a serious problem of racism in this country.”
This is not the fault of white people, he said, and he didn’t want them to feel guilty.
“But what I ask of you is that if you care about me and other people that look like me, you educate yourself about this issue,” he said. “If you care about equality, we can address this together. People are tired of negotiating for the right to exist.”