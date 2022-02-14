Belton ISD voters could be tasked with approving a $173.8 million bond if trustees call for a May 7 election during a special meeting Tuesday night.
The meeting is scheduled to be held at 5 p.m. at the Pittenger Fine Arts Center, 400 N. Wall St. in Belton.
Proposition A — for projects that include new facilities, campus upgrades and land acquisition — would cost about $168.8 million, while Proposition B — for technology devices and equipment — would cost $5 million, according to Belton ISD.
Thirteen projects are outlined under Proposition A in the proposed package: $40.1 million for a 11th elementary school, $43.6 million for a 12th elementary school, $23.6 million for career and technical education and fine arts improvements at Belton High School and Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow; $13.3 million for Southwest Elementary School additions; $8.9 million for district roofing, mechanical, electrical and plumbing improvements; $8.6 million for a fine arts facility expansion at Lake Belton Middle School; $7 million for land acquisition; $6.9 million for interior finishing renovations at Belton High School; $6 million for campus safety and security upgrades; $5.6 million for new buses; $2.5 million for a Delta Program Facility; $2 million for a Belton ISD agriculture facility; and $676,624 for technology infrastructure.
Belton ISD officials said that Temple’s North Gate subdivision near North Belton Middle School would serve as a northern elementary school site, and that the Hubbard Branch subdivision off of OT Tyler Drive, Belle Hubbard Trail and FM 436/Holland Road could serve as a southern elementary school site.
Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith has repeatedly emphasized how this proposed package was developed with the assistance of the district’s Bond Exploration Committee.
“We wanted to make sure we started with a community’s voice instead of a superintendent’s voice in this process,” he said. “These are just the things that rose to the top. I’m proud of the process the Bond Exploration Committee went through, because I believe the things at the top of their list are truly needed in our school district.”
However, Belton ISD school board Vice President Ty Taggart believes that some residents can’t be swayed in favor of a future bond.
“I personally believe there’s a certain percentage of our community that are going to vote no, no matter what amount we put on this,” he said. “We need to do as much as we can do now because down the road it’s just going to cost our district more money to do these same things. Us educating them gives us a better chance.”
Although Belton ISD’s current tax rate of $1.3571 per $100 of taxable value would not increase under the proposed package, Smith understands the importance in keeping stakeholders informed about the bond’s parameters.
“That’s where we are right now in the world of bond elections,” he said. “What people have struggled with is: ‘My tax bill keeps going up’ … and that’s the value of your home is driving some of that.”
Stakeholders can access the district’s 10-slide presentation — that will be presented to the Belton ISD school board on Tuesday — online at bit.ly/3rOlaVT.