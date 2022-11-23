Food and fun will be abundant in Temple and the surrounding area on Thanksgiving Day as various local organizations and businesses open their doors.
Many of the events being held Thursday will include providing free food and company to those in the community with nobody to celebrate with.
Feed My Sheep is one of the many organizations who will provide a Thanksgiving meal to residents in need. The organization will open its doors to residents from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its Temple facility, 116 W. Ave. G.
Jeff Stegal, executive director of the organization, said the event will be open to everyone and will include traditional holiday meals.
“It is just neat to watch because a lot of our people who come through the line don’t have family per say,” Stegal said. “They come and are kind of brought into a bigger family … and nobody has to spend their holiday alone.”
The Salado United Methodist Church will hold their own free Thanksgiving meal for those traveling along Interstate 35 for the holiday.
Organizers said the meal will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at both the north and south rest stops in Salado. In previous years the meal has mainly catered to truckers traveling along the interstate.
In addition to the two organizations giving out free food, three local businesses also plan on hosting potlucks on Thursday and Friday.
Wes’s Burger Shack, 1301 S. First St. in Temple, will host a free community potluck starting at noon.
In a social media post, organizers said the restaurant will provide turkey and some sides. Those who plan to attend are encouraged to bring their own sides or desserts, but are not required to.
This is the first time since 2019 that the business has hosted its Thanksgiving meal.
Another potluck will be hosted by Barrow Brewery Co. in Salado, 108 Royal St., along with a free Christmas movie screening.
Organizers said that the meal will begin at 1 p.m. and go until 4 p.m. Those who plan to attend are asked to bring a side dish, with the brewery providing the turkey.
Attendees can also bring two canned goods and receive their first pint of beer for free.
Following the potluck, at sunset or about 6 p.m., the brewery will host a free outdoor screening of the Christmas movie Die Hard 2.
The movie will be shown outside, with organizers recommending that people bring lawn chairs, blankets and warm drinks.
On Friday, FoxDog café and beer garden will host its “A Very FoxDog Post Thanksgiving Feat.”
The potluck will start at 5 p.m. at the café, 209 N. Seventh St., and will include free food and live music. Organizers said they would provide turkey for attendees, with others asked to bring their own side dishes.
Another free holiday meal will take place early next month, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1820, 3302 Airport Road in Temple.
Turkey trot
In addition to the holiday meals, Temple will host the 12th annual Carlson Law Firm Turkey Trot 5k on Thursday.
The annual race will take place in West Temple, with a few changes made compared to previous years.
Officials said this year the event will start and end on the soccer side of the Crossroads Park Complex, addressed as 6600 Research Loop. Parking will also be in the nearby parking lot.
The course for this year’s race will be slightly different from previous events and will utilize Pepper Creek Trail and surrounding internal roads.
Race day registration can be done online starting at 5 a.m. and in person from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.
City officials have warned those planning to attend that parts of Research Loop will be closed for the race at 7:50 a.m. Parking will be diverted to the nearby baseball and softball complex.
Awards will be given for the overall male and female winners, along with the top three finishers in each age group.
More information can be found on the city’s website https://bit.ly/3UUGF3x.