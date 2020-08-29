Finishing touches are all that is left for a section of Old Waco Road in West Temple after the city recently opened the newly widened road.
The new portion of road — part of Phase 3B of the city’s Outer Loop Project — extends from where Old Waco Road connects with West Adams Avenue to Tarver Drive. While the road is open, city officials said they hope to complete the remaining elements of the project by Sept. 10.
The city’s Outer Loop Project is an effort to create a pathway from north to south Interstate 35 through West Temple to relieve local traffic congestion.
“With the continued growth and increased daily traffic in Temple, the Outer Loop will be an essential traffic mover for the city,” Deputy City Engineer James Billeck said. “Residential and commercial developments from South Interstate 35 to North Interstate 35 will benefit from this critical infrastructure and prepare the city of Temple for future growth.”
City spokesman Cody Weems said the recently opened section still needs to have irrigation equipment installed on its median, along with some landscaping and drainage work.
Roadwork for the project is a combination of improving existing roads and building new sections of road. The loop will be a four-lane road with a median. The road will include 5-foot bike lanes on each side and a 10-foot walking trail on the south side of the roadway.
Weems said the current construction cost of the new section of road, which stretches for less than half a mile, was about $5.6 million.
Weems said the next section of road that will be worked on will start from the southern part of the recently completed road, heading about 1.4 miles to where Old Waco Road intersects with Riverside Trail. The next phase, Outer Loop West Phase 1, is estimated to cost $14.5 million, with the following Phase 2 to cost about $25 million.
The total length of the West Outer Loop is about 10.3 miles, Weems said, with only about 3 of those miles having been currently completed by the city.
City officials are currently waiting for the results of an environmental assessment before moving on with more of the project. The study is estimated to be completed in October or November.
“The scope of the environmental assessment also includes Outer Loop West Phase 1, which continues south to the Interstate 35 frontage road,” Weems said. “When the environmental assessment is complete, a public hearing will be scheduled to announce one of the three potential alignments that were presented to the public in December 2019.”
Work also is underway on the northern section of the loop, with the Temple City Council approving a construction contract for the first phase of that section in April for more than $7.5 million.