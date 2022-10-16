Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith — one of the highest-paid public school administrators in Bell County — could be getting a raise tonight.
A $4,692 salary increase, along with a $2,000 life insurance reimbursement, is included in an updated employment contract that Belton ISD school board members will consider at their monthly meeting tonight.
The meeting will be at 6:15 p.m. in the Pittenger Fine Arts Center, 400 N. Wall St. in Belton, according to the meeting agenda.
In May, Belton ISD trustees unanimously approved a contract extension with Smith to keep him with the district until June 30, 2027. That agreement put his annual salary at $234,600, according to the superintendent’s employment contract.
Under the amended contract, if approved, Smith’s yearly salary would bump up to $239,292 and make him the second highest-paid school district superintendent in Bell County.
“We’ve done great work and we have great work to do,” Smith said at a previous school board meeting.
Smith’s new contract changes his end date slightly to July 1, 2007, according to the document posted on the BISD website. His job duties remain assigned per his job description and guidance by the school board. He “cannot be reassigned from the position of Superintendent to another position without the Superintendent’s express written consent,” his contract said.
Smith’s contract requires the school board to legally defend him “regarding any claims, demands, suits, actions or other legal proceedings for any act or failure to act involving the exercise of judgment and discretion within the normal course and scope of the Superintendent’s duties,” the document said.
The contract also calls for the district, with board approval, to pay “reasonable costs for instant protection,” first “sought by regular police authorities” for personal security if needed.
In addition to a $2,000 life insurance reimbursement, Smith receives a monthly automobile allowance of $1,000 for in-district travel, a $300 monthly cellphone allowance and is reimbursed for out-of-district travel and expenses.
Smith’s professional growth is encouraged “through appropriate professional meetings at the local, regional, state and national levels.”
He is allowed to “serve as a consultant to other school districts or educational agencies, lecture, engage in writing activities and speaking engagements, and engage in other activities that are of a short-term duration and that do not interfere with the performance of his duties as Superintendent,” the contract said. “The Superintendent shall use personal leave for any such consulting activities, and any expenses for such consulting activities shall not be paid or reimbursed by the District unless approved by the Board.”
Smith’s job performance is reviewed each January by the board. His evaluation is kept secret.
“Unless the Superintendent expressly requests otherwise in writing, the evaluation of the Superintendent shall at all times be conducted in executive session and shall be considered confidential to the extent permitted by law,” the contact said.
Board praise
Jeff Norwood, BISD school board president and Area 1 trustee, has praised Smith’s tenure in the district since he was hired in February 2020.
“We are blessed to have Dr. Smith,” he said at a school board meeting in May. “He came into our district during the hardest time we’ve ever seen in public education … and I think that I can speak for the board that we are inspired by the work that you do and absolutely love serving on a ‘team of eight’ with you.”
Trustee at-large Janet Leigh described Smith as a caring leader.
“Anytime someone asks me about Dr. Smith’s leadership, the first thing I tell them is, ‘He is a leader who listens to people and empowers them to take ownership of their position because that in the end will have the greatest impact on student performance … and that is the kind of leadership we saw when we hired him,’” Leigh said in May.
Area salaries
Killeen ISD Superintendent John Craft, who leads a district with an enrollment of more than 43,000 students, makes $320,850, according to the Texas Education Agency’s superintendent salary database last updated in October 2021.
Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott — currently No. 2 in the county and recently named 2022 Texas Superintendent of the Year — has a salary of $235,625, the database shows.
Waco ISD Susan Kincannon, who led the Belton school district for many years, makes $268,676 in her current role, the highest in McLennan County.
The median salary for a superintendent in Texas is $143,969, according to the most recent survey of the Texas Association of School Boards and the Texas Association of School Administrators released in October 2021.
The state education agency requires Texas superintendents to hold a master’s degree; have a principal certificate or an equivalent from TEA, another state or country, or completed a superintendent certificate application with TEA approval to substitute managerial experience in place of a principal certificate; complete an approved superintendent educator preparation program; and pass a mandated exam with 110 questions that takes several hours to complete.
Superintendent salaries
Here are the top 5 superintendent salaries in Bell County:
- 1. John Craft, Killeen ISD, $320,850
- 2. Bobby Ott, Temple ISD, $235,625
- 3. Matt Smith, Belton ISD, $234,600
- 4. Michael Novotny, Salado ISD, $174,900
- 5. Billy Harlan, Academy ISD, $150,000
Source: Texas Education Agency