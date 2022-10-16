Matt Smith

Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith stands in front of the district’s administration building, 400 N. Wall St. in Belton. Smith recently marked his first year as the leader of Belton ISD.

Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith — one of the highest-paid public school administrators in Bell County — could be getting a raise tonight.

