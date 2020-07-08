MORGAN’S POINT RESORT — An online account has been set to raise money for the Morgan’s Point Resort Volunteer Fire Department’s rescue boat — an integral part of local water rescue and recovery operations.
The GoFundMe account was set up by Lake Belton Boaters, a local group, because of how much the crew, the department and the rescue boat mean to the community.
About $8,175 of the $9,000 goal had been raised by mid-afternoon Wednesday.
The marine division of Morgan’s Point Resort VFD assists anyone who has boating or safety issues on the lake, said Roger Williams, who organized the fundraiser with Amanda Epperson and Kyle Brauner — all members of the Lake Belton Boaters.
The volunteer fire department provides free services wherever it’s needed on Lake Belton — from assisting local sheriff’s departments and game wardens on boat accidents, fires or for boats needing a tow.
“All for free,” Williams said. “These firefighters are strictly volunteers and have a limited budget.”
The rescue boat needed some repairs, so Williams started the GoFundMe page to support the effort to get the boat back on the water and to show the boaters’ support for what the department does every day, he said. A hole had to be patched and the engine needed maintenance, he said.
“They do it to help people and not (for) the pay,” Williams said.
The boat has had a high number of calls already this summer and costs are up, he added.
To contribute, the GoFund Me account is named MPVFD Rescue Boat and can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/mpvfd-rescue-boat.
Neither the city of Morgan’s Point Resort nor the fire department are affiliated with the fundraiser, according to Williams.