TROY — A rather long patriotic parade surprised Pearl Harbor survivor J.C. Alston on his 97th birthday Sunday afternoon as he sat in the shade in his front yard.
“He had no idea,” said his granddaughter, Stacy Short. “I told him we’ve got a little something special going on. We got him outside.”
A Troy Volunteer Fire Department fire engine led the parade of vehicles down Curtis Street. Most of the vehicles bore American flags and some of the occupants waved flags or Happy Birthday signs. Some stopped and planted signs in Alston’s front yard.
Texas State Rep. Hugh Shine and Commander John Potts of American Legion Post No. 133 stepped out of Shine’s Corvette. Shine handed Alston a Texas flag that has flown over the state capitol and wished him a happy birthday. Potts gave him an American flag and a certificate for his 29-year membership in the American Legion.
“I didn’t expect it,” Alston said of the mobile celebration. “It looks like a Fourth of July parade. I appreciate it.”
Alston told KCEN-TV and KWTX-TV reporters on the scene that he never dreamed he would live this long. The coronavirus scare has been keeping him in the house, he said.
Alston was 18 years old on Dec. 7, 1941, and had just finished his morning watch on the battleship USS California when the Japanese struck, he has related in previous accounts. A seaman second class, he and other sailors watched as other ships were hit first. They were ordered to abandon ship before he could get to his battle station. Later in the war Alston saw action in the Pacific and was on board the USS West Virginia when she sailed into Tokyo Bay for the Japanese surrender.
“I realize more people know about me than I thought,” he said of the parade.
Short said she enlisted the help of Susan Creech, a Troy native, to organize the parade. Creech’s dad was a former Troy fire chief and Alston was a longtime volunteer firefighter in Troy, Short said.
“I’m so shocked,” Short said of the length of the parade. “It was going to be a little hometown parade. It’s morphed into something much bigger.”
Her grandfather was sick in February, she said.
“So we hadn’t been able to see anybody for some time,” she said. “I just wanted to make it something special.”
Some of the passersby called out, “We miss you!”
And some of Alston’s family sitting with him called back, “We miss you too!”