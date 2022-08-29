Belton ISD will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its 11th elementary school at 9 a.m. Thursday in West Temple.
The event at 8104 Glade Drive in Temple’s North Gate subdivision — the site for the first of the two elementary schools that will be built with May 2022 bond funds — will feature remarks from Belton ISD officials, including school board President Jeff Norwood and Superintendent Matt Smith, as well as other community leaders.
Voters OK’d the campus, which has yet to be named, as part of a $168.8 million bond issue in the May 7 election to address growth, program equity, safety, and aging and evolving facilities.
Last year, Belton ISD, a district of about 13,000, grew by 780 students and Southlake-based Zonda Demographics previously told trustees to expect the same growth this fall.
“We’ve seen so many rooftops (built) there over the past couple of years,” Smith said when the Belton ISD school board called for an election. “It’s projected that Tarver Elementary will be over 1,000 students in a couple of years, and it’s built for just a little less than 800. So we’ve actually added two portables at Tarver Elementary School already to address the growth.”
The Glade Drive elementary site is near North Belton Middle School and about a mile and a half north of Tarver Elementary.
However, elementary school No. 12 is expected to ease that burden with a capacity for about 800 students, according to Belton ISD.
“I understand everybody’s concerned about continuing to build, but we grew over 700 students this last year and we’re projected to grow over 700 students this next year as well,” Smith said. “That’s the size of elementary schools in many districts. Portables that just become part of the campus are not something that our community members want to see.”
Belton ISD plans to build the 12th elementary school in the Belton Hubbard Branch subdivision off of OT Tyler Drive, Belle Hubbard Trail and Holland Road at a later date.
Last March, Belton ISD trustees approved a new design for the project — a blueprint which placed an emphasis on indoor and outdoor learning spaces that offered natural lighting.
“It’s looking at what works well with your existing elementary schools, how we can improve and enhance those experiences, and how we can provide a vessel that supports those innovative programs and teaching delivery that you’re currently practicing,” Mike Boyle, a lead architect with Huckabee and Associates, said at the time.
Reducing the amount of travel for students was another key focus for Belton ISD.
“Another thing that emerged from those discussions was … the idea of bringing services and support spaces to where it was convenient for the students,” Boyle said. “It means providing some of those functions in the core of the building — providing those resources for students where they need them when they need them.”