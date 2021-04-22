Bell County saw one new death from COVID-19 Thursday as incidents rates remained mostly level, according to the Bell County Public Health District.
Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell, director of the district, said the new death was a man in his 70s from out in the county. This brings the total number of deaths to the virus in the county to 424.
“Currently, our incidence rate is 87.1 per 100,000 with 316 active cases which is a small increase from yesterday,” Robison-Chadwell said.
Overall, the county has seen at total of 22,063 reported cases of the virus, with 21,323 of those having recovered so far.