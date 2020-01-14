A Temple man was arrested Friday and charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, a second-degree felony.
Harold Lewis Woodruff, 51, was charged in connection with the Nov. 10 death of Amy Jean Baker, a 41-year-old Temple passenger in his vehicle.
An arrest warrant issued Friday by Bell County Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman said Woodruff drove the vehicle with a .270 alcohol level — which was obtained hours later after Texas Department of Public Safety troopers obtained a search warrant for his blood. He reportedly drove about 85 mph in a zone marked for 65 mph. Woodruff lost control of the vehicle at a curve on State Highway 53, left the road, went through a bar ditch, went airborne and flipped onto the roof. The vehicle slid west on the road until it came to a stop facing east on the shoulder of the road.
Baker died at the scene, and the autopsy said she died of blunt force injuries she got in the wreck.
Woodruff was injured and was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple for treatment.
The wreck’s investigation was done by DPS.
Woodruff was in the Bell County Jail Tuesday, held in lieu of a $100,000 bond.