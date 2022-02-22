A Bell County Democratic Party official will hold a listening forum in Temple on Thursday night.
Lynda Nash, Democratic vice chair and Harker Heights City Council member, will meet with Temple residents from 7 to 8 p.m. at Cultivate Events and Enrichment, 2603 Trade Place in Temple.
“I believe that the citizens of Bell County are ready to get more involved in advocating for what we know our families need,” Nash said in a news release. “First my parents and then my experience in the Army and in office have taught me how important it is not to judge a book by its cover. I don’t care how young or old you are, the color of your skin, the balance of your bank account, or the political party you most affiliate with, we have got to work together to address the economic, health, education, and community safety challenges before us. I want to hear from everyone.
Nash, a former Army logistics noncommissioned officer, is uncontested in the election for Bell County Democratic Party chairman. She will assume the position in July.
Nash launched her listening tour in Killeen last week. She also plans to hold forums in Nolanville and Harker Heights as well as make other stops throughout the county.
At each event, Nash will speak briefly on strategies she plans to implement as party chair and will hear from residents about the issues they are concerned about and suggestions to improve the Bell County Democratic Party.
Voter registration will also be available.