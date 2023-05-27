D-Day — a key Allied military operation during World War II on June 6, 1944 — will be celebrated next weekend in Central Texas.
The Camp Hearne Historic Site & Exhibit in Robertson County — about 50 miles southeast of Temple — will hold a Remembering D-Day Living History event on Saturday.
The event will feature a variety of interactive displays and activities designed to bring the 1940s era to life.
“Visitors can expect to see reenactors in authentic uniforms and gear, including members of the both Allied and Axis Armies,” a news release from Camp Hearne said. “The event will also include displays of military vehicles, equipment, and weapons from the era, as well as demonstrations to illustrate the Living Historians’ impressions of World War II personalities and services.”
World War II-vintage planes have been invited to fly-in to Hearne’s Municipal Airport, weather permitting.
“We are thrilled to have so many talented reenactors involved in this event,” said Cathy Lazarus, event coordinator. “This is a unique opportunity to learn about the sacrifices made by our nation’s greatest generation and to honor their legacy.”
Visitors can tour the Camp Hearne exhibit and trails to learn how the U.S. War Department imprisoned nearly 432,000 prisoners of war throughout America. Camp Hearne housed up to 4,800 POWs.
The exhibit details how the POWs were transported to Hearne, what they did to endure captivity and how America lived up to their Geneva Convention commitments.
The Remembering D-Day Living History event is free and open to the public. The event will begin at 10 a.m. and conclude at 4 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to bring their families and friends.
Camp Hearne is northwest of Hearne on FM 485 between the Texas Department of Public Safety office and Fairground Road. The site address is 12424 Camp Hearne Road.
For information, visit camphearne.com or call Lazarus at 979-314-7012.