CAMERON — A North Texas woman was indicted by a Milam County grand jury last week for allegedly stealing more than $150,000 worth of copper wiring from an abandoned industrial site in Rockdale.
Kara Malia Jeter, 36, of Irving, was indicted April 14 on criminal mischief between $150,000 and $300,000, a second-degree felony.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by the Milam County Sheriff’s Office, deputies learned of a suspicious vehicle leaving the Alcoa property at 3708 Charles Martin Road.
“The vehicle was observed leaving the scene where numerous copper wires had been cut and stacked in piles for the purpose of theft,” the affidavit said. “(A deputy) located … a white U-Haul van parked behind the Sonic in Rockdale within minutes of the call.”
The van had several power tools in plain sight similar to tools and other identifying information recovered from the abandoned site, the affidavit said.
“Affiant was able to obtain security footage from the Sonic showing the defendant leaving the vehicle and walking towards the Roadway Inn,” the affidavit said. “More security footage was recovered from the Roadway Inn of the defendant leaving the U-Haul van.”
Deputies obtained a search warrant for the van and found evidence linking Jeter to the crime.
“Affiant learned the defendant had returned to the Alcoa plant and was arrested for burglary after removing copper wire from the building,” the affidavit said.
A search of the Milam County Jail records did not show Jeter as an inmate nor had a bond amount listed.
Other indictments
Eric Matthew Lopez, 23, of Rockdale, evading arrest with a vehicle.
Amanda Marie Warren, 36, of Rockdale, evading arrest with a vehicle.
Edwin Espinales, 29, of Rockdale, assault family violence, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault family violence with prior convictions.
Joe Alexander Moraga Jr., 51, of Rockdale, evading arrest with a prior conviction.
Naim Fabian Estrada, 36, of Cameron, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger.
Nico Xavier Ray Vargas Lopez, 21, of Cameron, assault family violence.
George Ray Knight, Jr., 42, of Franklin, tampering with evidence.
Dallas Britt Montoya, 42, of Milano, intoxication assault.
Colton Brady Coufal, 27, of Cameron, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Gary Newton Talley, 65, of Bryan, assault on a public servant.
Kerry Joe Harris, 39, of Lufkin, evading arrest with a vehicle.
Jercorion Paul Sankey, 21, of Kilgore, evading arrest with a vehicle.
Deandre Wilmur Alexander Bolden 28, of Killeen, manufacture or deliver a controlled substance more than 400 grams.
Christopher Demon Johnson, 41, of Cameron, three counts of manufacture or deliver a controlled substance more than 400 grams and manufacture or deliver a controlled between 200 and 400 grams.
Ryan Tremain Glaspie, 30, of Oklahoma City, possession of marijuana, between 5 and 50 pounds.
Pamela Marie Lattimer, 39, of Caldwell, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
Judith Bautista, 21, of Cameron, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Daniel Adam Wilde-Berry, 21, of Robinson, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
Clint Scarborough, 53, of Cameron, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
Paul Anthony Billingsley, 45, of Cameron two counts of possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.