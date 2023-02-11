“From Generation to Generation” was the theme of the Temple Black Heritage Committee’s 2023 Negro Life and Achiever’s Day on Saturday at Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy, 1717 E. Ave. J.
featured
Passing the torch: Black heritage celebrated at Meridith-Dunbar event
Larry Causey
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: UMHB announces largest planned anonymous gift to-date of $50 million
- Mr. Gatti’s Pizza returning to Temple after 30-year absence
- Temple Feed & Supply to move to larger location in SE Temple
- Temple man charged with intoxication manslaughter in traffic death
- UPDATE: Ex-officer DeCruz not guilty in fatal shooting of Temple resident
- Back from the brink: Restoration of Texas horned lizards to past habitats underway
- UPDATE: ‘It’s sad it came to this point’: People protest acquittal in officer-involved shooting
- Gunmen open fire in Temple game room robbery; no injuries reported
- Meta donates $75K to Temple ISD
- UPDATE: Temple continues to deny public release of Dean shooting videos after ex-officer’s acquittal