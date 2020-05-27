A woman already in the Bell County Jail was served warrants related to Temple arson charges.
Lateisha Thomas, 31, was served a warrant Wednesday morning for allegedly starting multiple fires at a residence at 906 W. Ave. E, Temple Fire & Rescue Lt. Santos Soto said in a news release.
She was charged with arson of a habitation, a second-degree felony.
The warrant was served by Temple Fire & Rescue’s fire marshal and deputy fire marshal.
Thomas’ bond was increased by another $100,000. She also is held on other charges unrelated to the arson.
Thomas is charged with assault of a public servant and a drug charge, both felony charges. Her bonds on those charges totaled $90,000.
A correctional officer was assaulted March 24 in the Bell County Jail when Thomas allegedly hit the officer above the left eye with a closed fist, spokesman Lt. Robert Reinhard previously said.
Seven sworn peace officers with Temple Fire & Rescue work out of the fire marshal’s office.
“Temple Fire & Rescue would like to remind you that arson is a felony offense,” Soto said. “Anyone with any information regarding fire-related crimes is encouraged to call the Fire Marshal’s anonymous tip line at 254-298-5955.”