A 61-year-old motorist was arrested Friday evening after she allegedly hit a teenager on a South Temple street and fled the scene, police said.
Dorothy Ann Bailey, also known as Dorothy Boone, was in the Bell County Jail Saturday pending a third-degree felony charge, jail records showed. No bond amount was listed.
Police spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said the incident occurred just before 8:30 p.m. Friday in the 3400 block of South 31st Street.
Bailey, driving a white sports utility vehicle, struck a 14-year-old male and left the scene, a witness told Temple police, Arreguin said Saturday.
Shortly afterwards, Bailey returned to the accident scene and spoke to officers, who smelled a strong odor of alcohol from her breath.
After an investigation, Bailey was taken into custody and taken to the county jail.
The teenager was transported with non-life-threatening injuries to Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center.