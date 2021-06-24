The Texas Department of Transportation mobilized staff to Buc-ee’s on Thursday as part of the agency’s Road Show program — an initiative that promotes safe driving practices.
These TxDOT officials, who were stationed at Buc-ee’s, 4155 N. General Bruce Drive in Temple, till 4 p.m., tested motorists’ knowledge with a variety of quizzes downloaded to onsite iPads.
Jake Smith, a spokesman for TxDOT’s Waco District, told the Telegram how it is always incredibly beneficial to provide educational opportunities in locations where motorists frequently travel.
“We’re right next to Interstate 35 … so it’s good that we’re in a very well-traversed and popular spot to send our message out to the public,” he said.
Smith emphasized how that message is to “Be Safe. Drive Smart.”
“When you’re driving, just drive,” he said. “That, of course, means eliminating distractions, minding the speed limit and putting on your seat belt. Doing these simple action items can ensure that everyone can get to their destination safely.”
Smith also took the time to caution travelers to keep an eye out for roadside construction crews.
“With summer rolling around, there’s going to be more traffic … so when you’re driving Interstate 35 keep in mind there are things that you can do to protect yourselves and those around you,” he said. “That includes those in work zones. Please make sure you’re paying extra attention and being on the lookout for workers when you’re approaching a work zone.”
The TxDOT spokesman highlighted how drivers can take their safety a step further by utilizing nearby rest stops like the one in Salado.
“When you’re traveling along the interstate, you’re often on long drives … and can feel a little drowsy at times,” he said. “That is something you never want to do. But TxDOT has a rest stop actually just south of here in Salado. We always recommend that if you’re driving — whether you feel like you need to take a break or not — to pull off and get to a TxDOT rest stop to just refresh and recharge.”
Motorists, who missed the opportunity to expand their highway driving tips on Thursday, can still put their knowledge to the test online at drivesafetexas.org/quiz, according to TxDOT.