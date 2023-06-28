An Amber alert search for two missing Temple residents believed to be “in danger of serious bodily injury” concluded early Wednesday morning after they were safely located.
The Temple Police Department was first made aware of details surrounding the disappearances of Amanda Guerra, 39, and Kryslee Hernandez, 7, at 4:24 p.m. on Tuesday.
“The Temple Police Department was contacted after a resident arrived home and found a vehicle was parked in their driveway that they did not recognize,” the city of Temple said in a news release issued Tuesday evening. “The resident also provided their home surveillance footage to Temple PD that showed Guerra and Hernandez entering a wooded area at 11:23 a.m.”
That wooded area was near the railroad tracks on the 3100 block of North 12th Street in Temple — an area where law enforcement officers conducted an air and land search. Police drones, the Texas Department of Public Safety’s helicopter and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s K-9 unit were used in the lengthy search in the Texas heat as temperatures exceeded 100 degrees, more with the heat index.
More than 30 law enforcement officers were involved in the near-seven hour search over 78 acres. The use of thermal imaging equipment was impacted by the intense heat, officials said.
The search included door-to-door contacts in the area, use of an all-terrain vehicle and a command post set up in the area.
“Police knocked on our door earlier showing her picture,” Kimberly Mitchell-Coleman, a Temple resident within the search radius, said in a Facebook post. “Now, a helicopter has been circling this area for the last hour. Pray they are found.”
Although the Amber Alert that law enforcement officials issued at 11:06 p.m. on Tuesday listed Guerra as a suspect, her mother repeatedly told people on social media that her daughter was not a suspect.
“I’m the mother and she’s not a suspect,” Guerra said in a Facebook post. “She had permission to spend time with her all week.”
Police said family and friends expressed deep concern about Guerra and Kryslee’s well-being.
“In interviews, they indicated that Guerra may have been suffering from a mental health crisis at the time,” the city said. “Her cellular device was not powered on and she had not informed anyone of any plans to visit the wooded area. No one could explain why she and Kryslee would have abandoned the vehicle.”
The search concluded overnight but officers remained in the area.
The mother and child were found at about 7 a.m. Wednesday.
A relative told police that Guerra called using a bystander’s phone. The two were found in the 3300 block of North Third Street, about a half-mile away.
“Officers responded to the area and made contact with both subjects, who were immediately evaluated by EMS and likely dehydrated,” the city said. “Both had minor scratches indicating they had traveled in a wooded area. Guerra, 39, was taken into custody on an Emergency Detention Order.”
Kryslee was released to family members, police said.
Potential charges were being considered for Guerra, believed to have suffered a mental health crisis, officials said.
“Guerra was authorized to have the child, however, a criminal investigation is underway,” Heather Bates, a city of Temple spokeswoman, told the Telegram in an email. “Potential charges are possible.”
Police Chief Shawn Reynolds said in a statement that the department was “grateful for the positive outcome in this situation and appreciate the support from our community and partner agencies.”
“This is an excellent reminder that mental health can impact us all,” Reynolds said. “I would encourage everyone to seek Mental Health First Aid training or call your local police department or mental health facility if a family member is experiencing a crisis.”
Second-ever Temple Amber Alert
This was the second time the Temple Police Department has issued an Amber Alert since the program’s inception in 2002.
“The last time the Amber Alert system was utilized was March 14, 2014,” Bates said. “This incident was a shooting in which a child was taken. The child’s name in that incident was Isaiah Corson.”
The department is still investigating Tuesday night’s incident. Anyone with information about the incident can contact police at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.