Blood drive

Virgil Thompson, left, donates blood with the help of Peggy Sofge during a previous blood drive held at the Belton fire station.

 Telegram file

The West Belton–T.B. Harris School Association in partnership with the Baylor Scott & White Blood Center will hold a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, June 19, at 104 W. Central Ave. in Belton.