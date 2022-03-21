BELTON — Residents driving through east Bell County will soon find two roads blocked off to truck drivers.
County Commissioners approved the creation of two “No Thru Trucks” routes Monday after concerns from local residents.
The two routes will include the county’s portions of Old Highway 95 and Hartrick Bluff Road, between FM 93 and FM 436. The two routes prevent large business-type trucks from driving along the roads.
Edwin Adams, who lives along Hartrick Bluff Road, said he supported the measure as the road has been damaged by heavy trucks.
“We live there and this road was not built for trucks that heavy,” Adams said. “These trucks weigh a considerable amount and they tear up the road, especially during these cold times. And quite often they speed down that road, too.”
County officials said creation of the two routes has been done alongside Temple, which has the northern sections of both roads in its city limits.
Alex Gibbs, spokesman for Temple, said the city decided to place “No Thru Truck” signs as well due to the number of trucks traveling the road and how fast they were going.
Commissioner Russell Schneider said that while the problem with trucks was currently on Hartrick Bluff Road, officials anticipated where drivers would go next.
“We chose Old 95 as well because the thought process was that if you shut off Hartrick Bluff, they are going to go to Old 95 and do the same thing,” Schneider said. “We all know that road is probably worse that Hartrick Bluff.”
With the closure of the two roads to large trucks, drivers of these vehicles will need to head either east to State Highway 95 or west along FM 436 into Belton.
Enforcement of the two routes, on the county side, will be left to the Bell County Sheriff’s Department. Officials said violation of the routes can result in a $200 fine.
Commissioners did point out that the new restrictions did not prevent commercial delivery drives from accessing the road for their deliveries.