Temple College President Christy Ponce is impressed with her faculty and staff.
“I’m so impressed with the faculty and staff at Temple College because there is such a collegial spirit … And so many great people working together with a common focus on student success,” Ponce said. “It’s a great, hardworking and dedicated team.”
Temple College held its annual All-College Day virtually on Wednesday, where discussions were held about what this year’s academic school year will look like.
Dr. Patricia Sulak — a physician with Baylor, Scott & White Health — spoke during the event about how individuals can remain healthy during times of increased stress.
“It’s going great. We’re off to a strong start,” Ponce said. “We had a very energetic convocation with a great guest speaker. That was motivating and provided a lot of great health and wellness tips.”
Kim George, an associate English professor at Temple College, also has praised the school’s faculty for how they responded to the COVID-19 pandemic in recent months.
“We literally re-tooled education … education that we had taught, in almost the same sorts of ways for hundreds of years,” George said. “We completely re-tooled it in a month. I couldn’t be prouder of the teachers across the country of all levels for their courage and dedication.”
George, Temple College’s teacher of the year, said Temple College staff frequently helped each other throughout the summer in preparation for the approaching school year.
“There were probably five or six of us that emailed, called and texted just trying to figure things out,” George said. “We had to work with each other virtually, trying to help each other get everything in place. That just made me proud of the profession.”
However, George said this transition can still be difficult, as she treasures the moments she spends with her students in the classroom.
“The community college classroom is just a fabulous place to teach,” she said. “You have students that are 17 years old to those that are 55 or 60 years old. They’re from all walks of life. To see them bond together and become a community within that classroom is always really inspiring … and inspirational in the sense that I wish society was a little more like that.”
Ponce said Temple College will continue providing students with an exceptional educational experience.
“We hope every student has a great experience while they’re in Temple College,” Ponce said. “I want students to know we have many new support services to help with our online virtual classes. We hope they are able to complete their goals and finish their degrees off strong.”
Temple College will begin its fall semester on Wednesday.