BELTON — A Saturday night awards banquet at the Bell County Expo Center concluded the 2021 Texas Longhorn Breeders Association of America World Show. By Sunday morning, cattle owners and contestants were packing their gear and carefully loading their animals.
It was the association’s 34th annual show and its fourth at the Expo, said Pamela Robinson, sales and events manager.
“We love the facility,” she said.
The National Youth Show was incorporated into the world show, and one portion of the world show was open to youth and adults. Segments of the show included a Trophy Steer Show, Miniature Show, Texas Gold Futurity, Senior Heifer Sale, Livestock Judging, Gold Merit, Photography Contest and Quiz Bowl.
David Edwards of Beggs, Okla., chairman of the world show steering committee, said 921 longhorn cattle were entered in the overall show. That included 401 animals in the youth show.
On Friday night, six high school seniors auctioned off their animals for about $30,000 in scholarship money, he said.
TLBAA affiliates in Texas and other states host qualifying shows during the year, he said. The TLBAA is international, reaching primarily into Canada and Australia.
Stephen Head of Angleton, another TLBAA board member, has been raising longhorns for 31 years and had animals in the show.
“We like the competition as well as the camaraderie,” he said. “Even though we all want to win, it’s a big family where you know all the other competitors. You go out to dinner with them after the show.”
He and his wife, Kim, come to the shows primarily for the children showing the animals, he said.
“We brought 10 animals and eight kids to this show,” he said. “None of them are our children.”
The children will call him, he said, and ask to show his cattle.
“We go to about eight shows a year,” he said. “We stay in Texas. Our niece this year went to 22 shows and traveled as far as South Dakota for a show.”
Head said the Texas Gold Futurity portion of the show has a different format. In a typical event, the animal is haltered and led. In the futurity, he said, there is no exhibitor. One animal at a time is released into the judging area.
“The judges are looking for conformation — how well do they conform to the standards of that breed,” he said. “They are looking for balance of proportions.”
A lot of judges break the animal into thirds, he said. From the shoulder forward would be one third. The middle, or torso, would be another. And the back third would be the hips and hind legs, he said.
The Gold Merit event is a project book and speech competition for the youth, Head said.
“They keep a record book of their animal — weight, feed, expenses — turn in this record book, and give a speech related to longhorns, say on genetics, breeding, hay types. Some kids will talk about bonding with their animal.”
Edwards said that although raising longhorns can be profitable, most breeders do something else for a living.
“The average breeder may have only 15-20 animals,” he said. “There are only a very few large longhorn ranches.”
A member of TLBAA for 30 years, he’s into longhorns for the beef and the show ring, he said.
“Longhorn beef is leaner, low cholesterol, heart-healthy beef,” Edwards said. “They just don’t have quite the fat that most commercial cattle have, but they are actually very very good. There are people that eat bison for the leanness of it. With longhorn beef, there’s more marbling than bison.”
Longhorn cattle are gentle and easy to work with, he said. Because of the horns, ranchers have to add special equipment to run them through the squeeze chute.
Steers have the longest horns, Edwards said, because their horns continue to grow for their lifetime. Cows’ horns will reach their full length in 7-8 years, he said, and bulls’ horns will reach their mature length in 5-6 years.
“There is a market for heads, and horns and hides,” Edwards said. The hides are valued for their coloration, he said.
Head said that when longhorns are not being fed for showing they can graze on whatever vegetation is available.
“A Texas longhorn will eat just about anything that is green,” he said. “They eat cactus, anything that grows.”