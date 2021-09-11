A Temple man was indicted on three criminal charges in connection with alleged long-term abuse of a boy.
Bruce Edward Stackhouse, 56, remained in the Bell County Jail on Friday in lieu of $250,000 bond, jail records showed. Stackhouse was indicted by a Bell County grand jury Sept. 1 on three charges: continuous sexual abuse and two counts of aggravated sexual assault.
A boy, now 15, made an outcry on May 8 to Temple Police that Stackhouse had abused him since he was 7 years old, according to an arrest affidavit.
The initial assault occurred at Stackhouse’s Temple home in 2012, the affidavit said.
“The next summer, the frequency of sexual contact increased,” Temple Police Detective Michael Terpstra said in the affidavit.
In 2013, Stackhouse would perform sex acts on the boy, then 8, when he visited a nearby friend’s house.
“Stackhouse moved to various residences over the course of 2012-21, but they were all located in Bell County, Texas,” Terpstra said. “At one of Stackhouse’s residences in 2015-2016, Stackhouse tied the hands and feet of (the victim) to shelving to Stackhouse’s bed and sexually assaulted (him).”
The most recent sexual assault occurred on May 3 at a Temple residence when the boy was 15, the affidavit said.
The victim was examined by a forensic nurse and interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center and made a consistent outcry. Stackhouse told the boy “not to tell his mother” so he wouldn’t go to jail, the affidavit said.
“Stackhouse would buy (the victim) material objects to keep him quiet,” Terpstra said in the affidavit.