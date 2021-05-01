In his first contested race as mayor, Tim Davis was easily reelected Saturday to serve a second term in Temple’s top elected position.
Davis, who received 1,742 votes or 65 percent of the total, beat out challenger Richard Arwood who got 915 votes or 35 percent. Davis, who won his first election for mayor in 2018 without an opponent, will now serve another three year term before being up again in 2024.
A total of 2,675 votes were cast between early voting and Election Day.
Official votes will be canvassed at an upcoming special called meeting of the Temple City Council.
“It is an honor to be elected to serve as mayor of the city of Temple for a second term. I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue working alongside our City Council and staff. We have made some exciting progress in the past three years, but there are still many opportunities ahead of us as we continue to make Temple a place you love to call home,” Davis said in a statement. “The outcome of this race affirms that the City Council and the citizens it serves are in alignment regarding the path for Temple moving forward.”
Arwood could not be reached for comment Saturday night.
This was the second time Arwood attempted to challenge Davis, filing to run in 2018 before being declared ineligible due to having an invalid voter registration.
During the race, Davis ran on both his experience and accomplishments as mayor, pointing out his five years spent on the city council, three years as mayor and service on multiple city boards.
Davis, 54, has lived in Temple since moving here in 1994 with his wife and their first two children. He has since started his own business, Texas Benefit Alliance, and growing that to include six employees after starting off in a spare bedroom.
During Davis’s time as mayor, the city has worked to update and expand infrastructure — mainly to the south and west.
Davis said this investment into the city will prepare it for the strong and steady growth it is seeing as well as draw more businesses.
“Typically, private investment follows public investment,” Davis said. “So when, through the reinvestment zone, the Santa Fe Business Center was built, that brought more people into downtown.”
Arwood had ran against Davis with a message of lowering tax rates and reinvesting more in repairing local streets.
“Every year taxes seem to go up and every year tax rates go up,” Arwood previously said. “I just thought that maybe we needed somebody new in there to see if we can solve this problem and see if there is a better solution than just raising taxes and just letting that solve everything.”
While Arwood, a purchaser at papermaker StarCorr Sheets, has not held an elected position he has served the past three years on the Public Safety Advisory Board. He has also recently been appointed to the Fire Department Board.