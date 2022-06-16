A Texas-based organization that saw 31 members arrested and accused of trying to start a riot at a LGBTQ event in Idaho last weekend has distributed leaflets in Temple.
Leaflets for Patriot Front, headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, were found on vehicles at downtown Temple businesses, including the Telegram parking lot, in February 2021.
The red, white and blue leaflets, titled “Strong Families make Strong Nations,” focused on addressing the “patriotic duty to boldly defy the betrayal of the people’s right to strong families, healthy communities, and national sovereignty.”
The Temple Police Department said it did not receive any calls regarding the Patriot Front leaflets since 2021.
“However, the department is aware of the situation and is monitoring it closely,” a city spokeswoman told the Telegram.
The Anti-Defamation League said at least 38 white supremacist groups distributed propaganda across the nation in 2021, with Patriot Front responsible for the vast majority.
“Patriot Front was behind 3,992 of the incidents in 2021 — more than 82 percent of incidents nationally — distributing propaganda in every state except Hawaii and Alaska,” the Anti-Defamation League said. “The group was most active in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Massachusetts, Texas and Maryland, and members were responsible for 190 of the 232 (or 82 percent) of distributions on college campuses, as well as the majority (or 94 percent) of white supremacist stenciled graffiti.”
The group’s high numbers “are driven by a weekly propaganda quota which members are required to meet,” the Anti-Defamation League said.
Police in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, said on Saturday they responded to a call about “a little army” of people with masks and shields getting into a U-Haul vehicle near a Pride event. One smoke grenade was found in the vehicle, police said. The men reportedly were charged with misdemeanor conspiracy to riot.
“I think some of us were a bit surprised by not only the level of preparation that we saw but the equipment that was carried and worn by those individuals along with the large amount of equipment that was left in the van when the stop happened,” Lee White, chief of the Coeur d’Alene City Police Department, told reporters at a Monday news conference. “That level of preparation is not something you see every day.”
The 31 suspects included eight Texans: Thomas Rousseau, 23, of Grapevine; Robert Whitted, 22, of Conroe; Tommy Walker Jr., 24, of Godley; Josiah Buster, 24, and Connor Moran, 23, both of Watauga; and Kieran Morris, 27, Steven Tucker, 30, and Graham Whitsom, 31, all of Haslet.
Patriot Front members “espouse racism, anti-Semitism and intolerance under the guise of patriotism and preserving the ethnic and cultural origins of European ancestors,” Stacy Cushing, the deputy regional director of Anti-Defamation League’s Texas/Oklahoma branch, told the Texas Tribune. “Their goal is to reclaim America as a white nation. They are white supremacists with neo-Nazi roots.”
Michael Kielty, the attorney for one of the men arrested in Idaho, told The Associated Press that the group is nonviolent and that members have First Amendment rights to free speech.
“Even if you don’t like the speech, they have the right to make it,” he said.
The group’s Texas activities included hanging a banner from a Dallas freeway overpass that read, “Take a knee, back in Africa,” and heckling attendees at a book fair in Houston with smoke bombs and phrases such as “Blood and Soil,” the Houston Chronicle reported.
“Patriot Front has avoided using traditional or explicit white supremacist language and symbols in their propaganda, opting for the more palatable red, white and blue aesthetics of “Patriot Nationalism” to promote its white supremacist ideology,” the Anti-Defamation League said. “Despite the effort to control their outward facing brand, the private use of anti-Semitic, racist and bigoted slurs — evident in their recently leaked chatrooms — show the continued presence of the group’s neo-Nazi roots.”