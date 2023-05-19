The Temple Community Emergency Response Team will teach simple bleeding control techniques that can save a life.
The free classes, through the Stop the Bleed course, will be held from 7-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Temple Fire & Rescue Training Center, 7268 Airport Road, and from 7-8 p.m. Thursday at Temple Fire & Rescue Central Station, 210 N. Third St.
“Uncontrolled bleeding from trauma is a major cause of preventable death for people of all ages,” Thomas Pechal, Temple CERT president, said in a news release. “A person with a severe bleeding injury can bleed to death within minutes without intervention.”
Although there is no charge to attend, pre-registration is required by calling the Temple Fire & Rescue Administration Office at 254-298-5682.
Through hands-on training, participants learn how to recognize a severe bleeding injury and follow three simple steps after calling 911.
Training will teach participants how to use their hands to apply pressure to a wound; how to pack a wound to control bleeding; and how to correctly apply a tourniquet.
“These three techniques will empower anyone to assist in an emergency and potentially save a life,” Pechal said.
Stop the Bleed, a national campaign to train people in a bleeding emergency, is a public-private partnership led by the Department of Defense and other stakeholders. For more information, visit https://www.stopthebleed.org/.