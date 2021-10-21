BELTON — The 439 Water Supply Corp. issued a boil water notice Wednesday evening after reduced water pressure affected some customers.
The notice applies to customers located east on FM 439, including Eagle Point West Avenue and Squire Drive.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil for two minutes before consumption. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.
The supplier will issue a rescind notice when the water is deemed safe to drink.
“We apologize for the inconvenience,” 439 Water Supply said.
Customers with questions concerning this matter may contact Erron Lowry at 254-933-2133.