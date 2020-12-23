A West Temple home was damaged by a fire inside a wall Tuesday afternoon, officials said.
The blaze started just after 1:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Chatham Road.
Firefighters from Temple Fire & Rescue and Morgan’s Point Resort Fire Department responded to the fire.
The fire — extinguished before the units arrived — caused wall insulation to smolder, but did not cause any structural damage, the Bell County Fire Marshal’s Office said in an online post.
The fire was ruled accidental, the fire marshal’s office said.