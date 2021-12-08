Three wise men of Temple — the city’s current and past two mayors — shared their favorite holiday tales Wednesday.
Current Mayor Tim Davis, along with former mayors Danny Dunn and Bill Jones, read their favorite Christmas stories to attendees of the monthly Books for Lunch program. The local leaders took turns reading their selected short stories while explaining their choices.
This month’s meeting, which was held at the Temple Public Library, was attended by more than a dozen people.
Dunn said he chose an African-American Christmas story in light of his work teaching the first African-American studies class at Temple High School.
The short story Dunn chose was “Christmas Eve Story,” written in December 1880 by Fannie Jackson Coppin for the Christian Record.
“The story makes an appeal for the community to address the poverty experienced by so many black children who lived in filthy alleys that, at the time, were infested with disease,” Dunn said.
The story centered on an orphaned brother and sister who are adopted by an old lady, Grandma Devins, after being dropped off by a police officer on Christmas Eve. The two children become the Christmas presents for Devins who had nobody around to give her any.
Following questions about his time as mayor from organizers, Davis and his wife Jennifer were the first to read their story. The couple chose “The Gift of the Magi” by O. Henry, first published in 1905.
The story centers around a couple in New York City who end up selling their family’s prized possessions for presents that can no longer be used.
Jones was the last mayor to read his story to those gathered, choosing the Texas-focused “Christmas Story” by John Henry Faulk that was originally aired on the radio in 1974.
“It is hard to imagine a story that more purely embodies the spirit of Christmas wrapped in hard scrabbled country rhythms of Texas speech,” Jones said. “So I will try, with my Yankee accent, to try and do justice to this story.”
Faulk’s story centers around a poor white family that shares the many gifts a Santa Claus in town gave them, including two plucked chickens, with a black family that would have not been able to get any gifts. The two families share Christmas together for the “wonderfulest Christmas in the United States of America.”