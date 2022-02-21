The Belton Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual awards banquet — which will recognize several individuals and business for their leadership and investment — at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Bell County Expo Center.
The theme for this year’s event at 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton is “building community together,” according to the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce.
“We are excited about recognizing some outstanding servant leaders in our community at our awards banquet,” Randy Pittenger, the president and CEO of the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce, said. “This annual tradition of honoring and thanking those who step up and go the extra mile is important for our community. We encourage everyone to join us as we celebrate together.”
During the event, four outgoing and four incoming board members will be honored before recognitions — including the Beltonian Award, Citizen of the Year, Ambassador of the Year, Business of the Year and Community Partner Awards — are presented.
“The Beltonian Award is given annually in recognition of longtime achievement in volunteer service to the Belton community,” the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce said in a news release. “That service could be for service in education, church, a service organization, youth programs, or any area that improves the quality of life in Belton.”
Past recipients include former Belton Mayor Marion Grayson, the late Rev. Roscoe Harrison and Andy Davis.
Meanwhile, the Citizen of the Year Award will be given to an individual that made a significant volunteer contribution, the Ambassador of the Year Award will be given to an individual for an example of exemplary service and the Community Partner Awards will be given to individuals that had a significant impact on the community through partnerships with the Chamber.
“Business of Year awards are given to businesses that have made a significant contribution to the community during the previous year,” the Belton Chamber release said. “Criteria for selection include being an active Chamber member in good standing, a for-profit business and demonstrated achievement in areas described in the Chamber mission and focus.”
Individual tickets, priced at $50, and sponsorships, priced at $500 for an eight-person table, are available by contacting the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce online at beltonchamber.com, by emailing a representative at info@beltonchamber.com or by calling 254-939-3551.