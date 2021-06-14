The Temple Independent School District’s board of trustees unanimously approved three staff hires on Monday night — Fran Smetana as district director of academic intervention, Quinessa Williams as Cater Elementary’s principal and Jill Owen as Kennedy-Powell Elementary’s principal.
Smetana, who began her teaching career in Westphalia ISD, will oversee the district’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief grant funding for the next year, according to Temple ISD.
“Ms. Smetana has a wealth of experience overseeing grant funding and implementing grant programs at the campus level,” Joe Palmer, Temple ISD’s assistant superintendent of human resources, said. “The committee is excited to have her take these abilities to the district level.”
Smetana — who also has previously taught in the Holland, Bartlett, Salado and Temple independent school districts — said that excitement is mutual.
“Thank you for … allowing me this opportunity,” Smetana, Raye-Allen Elementary’s current principal, said during the meeting. “I’m so excited to expand on the ESSER funds and to continue to serve the district.”
Meanwhile, Williams’ hire as Cater Elementary’s principal came after she placed at the top of 32 applicants. She has a bachelor’s degree in early childhood studies with an EC-6 teaching certification from the University of Texas at Arlington and a master’s degree in educational technology leadership from Lamar University.
The Temple resident began her career in Chilton ISD before moving to Temple ISD in 2013 — a transition in which she had roles at Scott, Jefferson and Cater elementary schools.
“She encourages those around her to have a growth mindset in life as well as in education,” Adrian Lopez, Cater Elementary’s current principal, said.
During the meeting on Monday, Williams said she is excited to spearhead that growth at Cater Elementary.
“I first have to thank God … and (the board) for your votes of confidence for me,” she said. “I came to Temple eight years ago … and I’ve had the opportunity to work with amazing students, teachers and administrators,” she said. “I look forward to building new relationships with our families as well as members of our community … and move our campus to even greater successes.”
Lopez, who was hired as Temple ISD’s next director of employee relations in May, is happy to see a talented educator assume the reins at the campus.
“Mrs. Williams brings with her to the position of principal of Cater Elementary a wealth of instructional knowledge, a drive for excellence in all that she does and a love for the children and community of Temple ISD,” he said.
Donna Ward, Temple ISD’s current director of employee relations, said the same can be said about Owen.
“Mrs. Owen is invested in the community of Temple,” Ward said. “Mrs. Owen brings a wealth of knowledge and experiences to the position of principal of Kennedy-Powell Elementary. She is excited to work in a community that invested in her throughout her life.”
Owen — who earned a bachelor’s degree from Texas Christian University and a master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of Texas at Tyler — began her teaching career in in White Settlement ISD in 1991 at Blue Haze Elementary, and currently serves as the assistant principal of Mountain View Elementary School in Killeen ISD.
“It is with great pleasure that the committee recommends Mrs. Jill Owen for the position of principal of Kennedy-Powell Elementary in Temple ISD,” said Ward, who will become Temple ISD’s assistant superintendent of human resources on July 1.
Owen, a member of Temple High’s class of 1987, is elated for the opportunity to return to Temple ISD.
“I look forward to Kennedy-Powell Elementary being my home … and for Kennedy-Powell to be a shining light in our community,” she said.