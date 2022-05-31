BELTON — A Belton man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday after he pleaded guilty in the 2020 shooting death of 15-year-old Joshua Reyner.
John Ryan Osborn, now 20, was sentenced by Judge John Gauntt in the 27th District Court following a guilty plea made on March 1 for a murder, a first-degree felony. Reyner, a former Belton ISD student, was shot on Jan. 2, 2020, outside a residence at 1610 S. Wall Street after a drug deal involving Osborn.
Gauntt handed out the sentence Tuesday after hearing testimony from more than 10 witnesses involved in the case.
“There are no winners in here today anywhere to be found,” Gauntt told Osborn in the courtroom. “I now sentence you to 20 years in the Texas Department of Corrections. I remand you to the custody of the Bell County Sheriff’s Department to serve out the rest of your sentence.”
After sentencing, Osborn removed the bright pink tie he wore throughout the hearing and was handcuffed and led out of the courtroom by four deputies.
Weeping could be heard on both sides of the courtroom as family members for Reyner and Osborn filled out the courtroom during the hearing.
Bell County Assistant District Attorney Cristin Lane argued that even though Reyner and Osborn were both juvenile delinquents, only one family would be able to visit with their son.
“They were both gang affiliated,” she said. “They were both selling marijuana. The difference is that for over $100 of weed Josh Reyner is dead. This is one of the worst cases that I have ever seen. It was so senseless.”
Lane continued by asking for the maximum sentence available.
“Nothing will bring Joshua Reyner back,” she said. “What is the life of a 15-year-old worth? I don’t think that there is a number. I’m asking for a life sentence.”
Thomas Steigman, Osborn’s defense attorney, said during his argument that he had a list of bullet points to argue for his client, but at the end of the day, he pleaded guilty and had a long life in front of him.
“He’s got a great family and support system,” he said. “I just ask that you take into consideration what happened. We ask that the punishment is fair.”
Steigman declined to comment further on the sentencing. “It’s a tough one,” he said.
Lane was not available for comment after the sentencing.
Earlier in the hearing, the prosecution presented about 10 witnesses.
Christine Furnace, Reyner’s mother, testified about her son’s struggles with mental health, drugs and gangs.
“He was very angry,” she said. “He didn’t like the terms we put on him.”
Reyner was kicked out of his father’s house, and he was not allowed to move in with his mother. According to testimony, Reyner was living with a friend at the time of his death.
Despite all her son’s faults, Furnace testified, her son was also an influential person that helped his family by making them laugh and come together.
“He was my best friend,” she said. “He would listen to me. He had knowledge of my struggles. (I feel) numbness, blackness. I don’t feel anymore. I hear that I push people away. Joshua was the one that made you see the good in things.”
Furnace recalled that Osborn was arrested the day of her son’s wake, and the bond was set at $100,000 instead of the $1 million suggested at the time of his arrest.
“He was released 24 hours later,” she said.
John Osborn, 38, the defendant’s father, testified about being a strict parent and not knowing the extent of his son’s indiscretions until seeing evidence on the case. He asked that punishment for his son fit the crime.
“I want him to pay for what he’s done so he doesn’t have to worry about the devil coming for him later in life,” he said.
Reyner’s slaying on Jan. 2, 2020, occurred outside a Wall Street residence when a drug deal with Osborn went sideways, according to an arrest affidavit.
Belton officers responded to the call and found Reyner with a gunshot wound to the back of his shoulder, the affidavit said. A man gave CPR to Reyner until EMS arrived, but he was pronounced dead at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center in Temple.
His cause of death was determined to be a homicide, according to an autopsy report.
Osborn had planned to buy about $120 worth of marijuana from Reyner. Testimony from the hearing said Osborn tried to rob Reyner of the drugs and shot him with a .38 special revolver from inside a car.
Osborn was arrested on Jan. 13, 2020, and posted a $100,000 bond the next day. He had been out of jail while awaiting a resolution on the case.