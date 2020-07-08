The city of Belton instituted Stage 1 drought restrictions, saying in a text alert that it may result in lower water pressure.
The drought response stages help promote water conservation, the city website said. "Each stage corresponds to different water shortage conditions. Following the conditions for each stage helps conserve water during times when supply is limited."
Stage 1 is described on the website as a mild water shortage, with a goal to voluntarily reduce water usage.
Residents are urged to minimize or discontinue non-essential water use. They are called to limit landscape irrigation to between 8 p.m. and 10 a.m. on designated days: Sundays and Thursdays for addresses ending in an even number, Saturdays and Wednesdays for addresses ending in an odd number.