BELTON — A Temple man who photographed his sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl was sentenced to life in prison during a sentencing hearing Tuesday.
Shozo Tanaka, 53, pleaded guilty to the first-degree felony charge on Sept. 21. Judge Steve Duskie of the 426th District Court ruled that Tanaka was guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in the 2016 aggravated of sexual assault of the girl and sentenced him.
Tanaka — who has been jailed since 2018 — will receive credit for time served, Duskie ruled.
Tanaka must serve at least 40 years in prison before he will be eligible for parole, according to the Texas National Correction Reporting program.
Three people testified during a sentencing hearing presided by Duskie. The state also presented a written statement, according to court records.
A DVD containing videos taken by Tanaka during the sexual assault were presented as evidence in court. Duskie ruled that the DVD be sealed from public records and accessible only with a court order, according to court records.
The Temple Police Department was notified of the assault on Nov. 19, 2018 — nearly two years after the attack on the girl, according to an arrest affidavit.
As part of their investigation, officers interviewed the victim, who told them Tanaka assaulted her at his home when she was in the eighth grade and took photos of her during the assault.
During an interview with police, Tanaka admitted to his role in the sexual assault, which included taking photos, the affidavit said.
In March 2020, Tanaka was sentenced to 40 years in a federal prison after he pleaded guilty Aug. 6, 2019, to one count of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. Court records indicate Tanaka made a minor engage in sexually explicit behavior to make visual images.
Tanaka was also ordered by U.S. District Judge Alan Albright to pay a $10,000 assessment under the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act, according to a Department of Justice news release. Once he completes prison, Tanaka will be on supervised release for the rest of his life.
Temple police served a search warrant on Nov. 19, 2018, at the defendant’s residence. The investigators took electronic items and storage devices. A forensics review founds many videos that showed the victim’s sexual assault by Tanaka.
Tanaka remained at the Bell County Jail Wednesday before he is sent to prison.