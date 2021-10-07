Temple schools will save more than $400,000 over the next five years after the district refunded bonds from 2012, officials said Thursday.
The bond refunding will be discussed at Temple Independent School District trustees at their next board meeting Monday.
The district was able to refund $7,605,000 of the remaining principal at an interest rate of 0.713%, according to a district news release. That will result in an estimated savings of $416,199 over the five years remaining before the bonds retire in 2027.
“TISD has the responsibility to be diligent stewards of taxpayer dollars,” Superintendent Bobby Ott said in the release. “This is a responsibility we take very seriously, as evident by lowering the tax rate 16.5 cents over the last three years. This bond refunding is yet another example of sound fiscal management.”
“I am very proud of our finance department and assure our taxpayers that we remain committed to efficient financial practices while maintaining a high-quality standard of delivering educational services,” he said.
The school district will save an average of $82,710 per year in annual debt service payments beginning in fiscal year 2023, officials said.
“A bond refunding gives us the ability to restructure bond debt. It is very similar to refinancing a mortgage on a house with a few exceptions,” said Kent Boyd, assistant superintendent of finance and operations for TISD. “Schools districts must wait a predetermined amount of time before the bonds are callable, which is another way of saying eligible to refund. Another difference between restructuring bond debt and mortgage debt is that interest rates may vary for each year of the term, but, unlike variable rates on mortgages, rates are not subject to future market conditions and are agreed upon in advance of the sale of the bonds.”
The refunded bonds were initially sold in 2012 and will become callable on Feb. 1, 2022, the release said.
In July, school trustees authorized district administrators to refund the bonds subject to a savings of at least 3%. The bonds were originally sold to fund capital projects within the district and interest rates ranged from 2% to 3% at the time of the sale.
By dropping the rate to 0.713% means that the district will save taxpayers approximately .2 cents annually on the I & S tax rate, which will be effective with the 2022 tax rate adoption, according to the release.
The refunding — similar to refinancing a mortgage — did not decrease the principal of the bonds or change the term length. The savings will come from lower interest payments over the remaining life of the bonds, the release said
District officials said the actual savings should amount to 5.279%, well above the 3% threshold set by the board.
The total savings are nearly $11,000 higher than originally estimated when the refunding was first approved in July, district officials said.