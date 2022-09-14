Bell County is offering now monkeypox vaccinations to those at high risk as local cases have risen to 11.
The county’s cases have steadily risen since July 29, when the first case was announced. Men comprise all of Bell County’s cases so far.
“Our cases have been almost all males ages 25-35,” said Amy Yeager, director of the Bell County Public Health District.
Bell County received a limited supply of monkeypox vaccination doses after the Centers for Disease Control released 442,000 doses to state, local and territorial health departments. About 1.8 million doses, or 360,000 vials, have been distributed nationwide.
Yeager said the vaccination is recommended for “anyone who thinks they may have been exposed to monkeypox, a close contact of someone with active monkeypox, people engaging in high-risk sexual activity, or people who have compromised immune systems such as HIV.”
To receive the vaccine, a person should be asymptomatic of monkeypox, Yeager said.
Residents can call the health district to set up an appointment by calling 254-939-2091 or emailing disease@bellcountyhealth.org
Neighboring Central Texas counties have seen a rise in cases.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reports 10 cases involving nine men and one woman. Of the 10 cases, two were diagnosed in men 18-29; six for men 30-39; one in their 40s and one in their 50s.
A limited supply of doses is available in McLennan by appointment. Call 254-750-5485. Or visit https://us1.quickscreen.health/city-of-waco-general-vaccinations#/screening to schedule an appointment
The Williamson County and Cities Public Health District has reported 18 and also has limited doses of the vaccine available.
The United States has more than 22,630 monkeypox cases — the most infections of any country — but cases appear to be subsiding nationwide. About 2,017 cases have been reported in Texas. One death has been reported in Los Angeles County in California.
About 98% of U.S. cases are men and about 93% were men who reported recent sexual contact with other men. Symptoms of the disease include, fever, headache, muscle aches and backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion and a rash that spreads pimple-like blisters across the face, hands or feet. The illness typically lasts two to four weeks.
Health officials say monkeypox is spread through direct contact with rash, scabs or bodily fluids, intimate physical contact and touching items that may have been contaminate through the skin rash or bodily fluids. Pregnant people can spread the virus to their fetus through the placenta.