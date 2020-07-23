Central Texas residents with keen eyes — or a good pair of binoculars — should be able to see the faint traces of a comet for the next few days.
Residents will be able to see the now-dimming comet Neowise — named after the Near-Earth Orbit Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer space telescope which discovered it — for the next few days, according to local stargazers. The comet had reached its peak brightness last week as it lit up a section of northwest sky.
Aubrey Brickhouse, local member of the Central Texas Astronomical Society, said this comet was one of the brightest he has seen since Comet Hale-Bopp passed the area in 1997.
“The comet has already gone around the sun and is on its way back to the outer solar system,” Brickhouse said. “When it went by, it boiled off a lot of materials, but unfortunately (now) it is not bright enough that you can see it unless you get in the dark. In other words, you got to get out of town, because it isn’t bright enough to see with your naked eye.”
Brickhouse said that those wanting to catch a glimpse of the comet will need to travel outside Temple or Killeen and have an unobstructed view, in terms of light pollution, to the northwest.
To find the comet, Brickhouse said, residents need to look for the base of the Big Dipper constellation, then draw an arrow down toward the southwest. While the comet is still visible to the naked eye, without binoculars or a telescope, Brickhouse said it could just look like a star.
While some area residents have gone to Bell County lakes to get away from the light pollution, Master Naturalist Zoe Rascoe said she recommends those in Temple head out east of the city.
Rascoe said the key is to get out past the light pollution emitting from the city’s lights, which make it harder for people to see the stars in the sky. Light pollution from the city, Rascoe said, is one of the things the master naturalists have been trying to raise local awareness about.
“Our mission is the conservation of natural recourses and teaching people about that (need),” Roscoe said.
In addition to Comet Neowise, residents are regularly able to see the International Space Station when it will fly over the area. Visit https://spotthestation.nasa.gov/ to find out when the space station is visible.