BELTON — Jerrold Jones Jr. cherished the moment he walked across the stage at the Bell County Expo Center on Thursday morning donning a red cap and gown.
He had just become one of Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow’s 108 graduates in 2022.
“It honestly felt really good because I’ve been working toward this since I took my first test in kindergarten … and going to New Tech was just an amazing experience,” Jones told the Telegram.
Jones — who has aspirations of becoming a firefighter in Dallas after completing a Emergency Medical Services program at Temple College — gave credit to Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow for how its curriculum was structured around project-based learning.
“That really helped me a lot,” he said. “It was really different and unique from what other schools do with assignments and tests, so it helped me learn the curriculum a little bit better.”
Aditi Bhat, the 2022 salutatorian at Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow, agreed and thanked those who supported her and her classmates along the way.
“Making our dream a reality requires a lot of hard work and perseverance but it’s made easier when we support each other during both the good and the bad times,” she said during a speech to her peers. “This is what the pandemic taught me and this is what I have learned during my time at New Tech. As we go our separate ways, remember those who supported you and made you who you are today.”
For valedictorian Krithika Rajesh — who will study environmental science as a member of the Polymathic Scholars Honors Program at the University of Texas — that encouragement came from her teachers, friends and parents.
“I think I speak for the entire class when I thank all the teachers who gave us snacks, answered our inquiries even if they took us down a rabbit hole and brightened our lives with their knowledge and wisdom,” she said. “You and our entire faculty and staff have made going to school a pleasure.
Those relationships, Jones emphasized, is what makes Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow special.
“If you’re going to New Tech next year, expect to know everyone because it’s such a small school,” he said. “We’re more than students, teachers and faculty. We’re just a big ‘ol family.”
Bhat, who will be majoring in public health at the University of Texas this fall, shared that sentiment.
“If I were to ask this class what word best describes New Tech I’m sure we would all collectively agree that it would be family,” she said. “Time and time again I’ve seen the way that we supported each other and the genuine joy we felt seeing each other succeed. I’m so grateful to be a part of such a supporting class and to have gotten the chance to know you all.”