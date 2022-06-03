Dawn Beckham embodied her role Friday as a World War I Donut Lassie.
Dawn Beckham, auxiliary captain of the Salvation Army of Bell County, took up the role as part of the organization’s celebration of National Donut Day. She and her husband, Lt. David Beckham, commanding officer of the Temple-based local organization, delivered doughnuts to various entities Friday.
The couple said the Salvation Army’s Donut Lassies, who volunteered in World War I, were the reason behind the creation of National Donut Day in 1938.
“This National Donut Day, as the country celebrates with a sweet treat, we are proud to remember that this tradition started with our very own volunteers more than a hundred years ago,” David Beckham said. “For us, the doughnut is a symbol of hope that The Salvation Army provides to those in need.”
Dawn Beckham said the Donut Lassies, which were created in 1917, were some of the only women allowed on the front lines of the war.
The group of volunteers set up makeshift huts on the front lines, risking their lives to make doughnuts for the troops. Dawn Beckham said the organization hoped to raise the morale of soldiers stationed in France with their baked goods.
Entities that the Salvation Army delivered doughnuts to Friday included Temple Fire & Rescue, the Temple Police Department, Temple Emergency Medical Services, Acadian ambulance service and the Telegram.