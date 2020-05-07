The Salvation Army will hold its weekly drive-through prayer from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today Friday at the Bell County Communication Center, 708 W. Ave. O in Belton.
Chick-fil-A will be providing lunch for the 911 responders working at that location.
“Often, when thinking of first responders, we sometimes forget those who are the first voice of comfort you hear when calling 911,” said Lt. Aaron Millin, officer with Salvation Army Bell County. “With urgency, they dispatch the help needed, while also helping the caller to remain calm, find a safe place, or perhaps instructing them on how to provide immediate assistance to someone else, until help arrives. No matter the situation, day or night, they are there.”
The Bell County Communications Center opened its doors in 1999 as the first consolidated dispatch center in the United States able to dispatch all police, fire and EMS agencies in the county from one integrated dispatch center. Bell County covers more than 1,050 square miles, two interstate highways, borders Fort Hood and has a population of more than 347,000.
The center answers about 200,000 calls annually while serving 61 separate law enforcement, fire and EMS agencies.
“This felt like the perfect opportunity to express our appreciation of our 911 responders by not only praying for them and those who drive through, but also providing lunch,” Millin said. “Chick-fil-A graciously agreed to partner as they too are equally grateful for their service to our community.”
Paul Carr said during a Care Network meeting Thursday that the Salvation Army has held the pop-up prayer drive-throughs in Temple, Killeen and now Belton.
“It’s been a real blessing,” Carr said. “A number of people with tragic stories have come by.”
One woman who has cancer was worried because her treatments had been postponed because of the pandemic. Another woman dropped by with a son in law enforcement who had been exposed to COVID-19. Both were under stress, and being able to share their stories was helpful, he said.
“There’s a lot of need and hurt out there,” Carr said.
The Salvation Army McLane Center of Hope has taken on a few more veterans who are elderly and in need of extra protection, he said.
The pantry has experienced a 50 percent increase in activity since the start of the pandemic.