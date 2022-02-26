Freezing weather and a federal holiday did not stop voters from turning out at the polls this year.
Early voting in this year’s primary election ended Friday, with Bell County seeing 13,083 people cast a ballot in person. This was a 13.9% increase in voter turnout compared to the 2018 primary race.
Election officials reported another 1,444 returned mail-in ballots as well during this time.
Shay Luedeke, interim elections administrator, said the county is prepared for Election Day, which will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
“We are ready for Election Day,” Luedeke said. “The 41 (polling) locations across the county are vote centers. This means you can vote at any one of them, so you do not have to go back to your precinct to vote.”
To cast their ballot Tuesday, voters will need to bring a state-approved form of photo identification.
This year voters experienced some different difficulties casting their ballots compared to previous elections.
The number of days polling locations were open this election was one less than in 2018, down from 12 days to 11. Presidents’ Day, a federal holiday held last week, prompted government offices and polling locations to remain closed.
Voters also saw polling sites open five hours later than normal Thursday due to icy road conditions. The weather resulted in polling locations opening at noon instead of 7 a.m., with a site in Killeen and another in Harker Heights closed because of the icy conditions.
The county’s six early voting sites this year included the Temple Independent School District Administration Building, the Bell County Annex in Belton and the Salado Church of Christ. The other sites were the Killeen Bell County Annex, the Jackson Professional Learning Center and the Parks and Recreation Center in Harker Heights.
The Belton Annex had the highest turnout this year, with 548 Democratic and 2,889 Republican ballots cast for a total of 3,437.
Voters cast 2,729 ballots at the Temple ISD administration building, with 645 in the Democratic primary and 2,084 in the Republican primary.
The Parks and Recreation Center in Harker Heights saw 2,298 over the two weeks, with 974 Democratic and 1,324 Republican ballots cast.
Bell County’s annex in Killeen saw 2,112 ballots cast, 1,214 in the Democratic primary and 898 in the Republican primary. The city’s second polling location, at the Jackson Professional Learning Center, had 613 Democratic and 309 Republican ballots cast for a total of 922.
The Church of Christ in Salado saw 1,585 voters show up, with 121 Democratic and 1,464 Republican ballots cast.
Luedeke told the county’s Commissioners Court on Tuesday, and confirmed Friday, that early voting this year went smoothly with very few issues.
“So far everything has been going smoothly,” Luedeke said. “There have been a couple hiccups but nothing that we couldn’t handle easily.”
Some of the small issues elections officials saw included connection troubles on digital kiosks, which only took about an hour to complete.
Luedeke did point out that the power did go out during the first week of early voting at one testing site, but voting was able to continue due to battery backups. He said the county should look at preparing for similar situations for future elections as a precaution.
Early voting this year did see the first use of the county’s new line tracking software, which aims to show voters where the longest wait times to vote are.
Adam Ward, the technology services director, said the software worked well during early voting, with the county not seeing any long wait times.
“As far as wait times, I have logged in multiple times and have never seen longer than a 10 minute wait at any location,” Ward said. “I think that is fairly characteristic of early voting, it is always more advantageous to early vote.”
The line tracking application will be in operation on Election Day, with residents able to check it by visiting bellcountytx.com/voting.
Election day
Tuesday is election day. Polling places across Bell County will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters can cast ballots at 41 county sites regardless of their precinct. Primary races will be conducted for Republican and Democratic candidates for statewide and local races. Voters also will decide on party propositions and statewide measures.