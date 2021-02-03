Although Bell County’s active COVID-19 cases fell to 1,761 on Wednesday, local health officials identified nine more related deaths.
These latest reported deaths were for two men from Temple in their 70s, a woman from Temple in her 80s, a man from Belton in his 80s, two men from Killeen in their 40s, a man from Killeen in his 50s, a man from Killeen in his 60s and a woman in her 60s from Harker Heights, according to the Bell County Public Health District. Deaths in Bell County from COVID-19 now total 247.
But Amanda Robison-Chadwell, the health district’s director, continued to emphasize how death records are not reported to the county on the same day as the fatalities.
“As I have stated previously, please remember that these records go through the state before they filter back to us, so there is a delay from time and date of death to when we will get them to report them out,” she said.
Bell County has now totaled 19,243 cumulative cases since March after the region tallied a single-day case increase of 42 on Wednesday. Additional cases also were added to previous days, according to the health district.
“Our incidence rate is 472.8 per 100,000 people … Please stay safe and help us prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Robison-Chadwell said.
Area school districts
There are 37 active COVID-19 cases in the Belton Independent School District spanning 12 campuses: seven at Belton High, six at Belton Middle School, five at Lake Belton Middle School, four at South Belton Middle School, three at Lakewood Elementary, three at Sparta Elementary, two at Charter Oak Elementary, two at Chisholm Trail Elementary, two at Lake Belton High, one at Leon Heights Elementary, one at Miller Heights Elementary and one at North Belton Middle School.
These infections account for approximately 0.25 percent of Belton ISD’s population, according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Meanwhile, nearly 89 percent of Salado ISD’s 18 active cases were reported in the last week, according to a district official. The district’s latest infections were announced on Wednesday.
“A second-grade student at Thomas Arnold Elementary School and an eighth-grade student at Salado Middle School tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday,” Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny said in his daily newsletter.
Killeen ISD has totaled 89 new COVID-19 infections in the last seven days, bringing its cumulative total to 1,400 since March 16: 660 students and 740 employees, according to district data.
Temple ISD’s latest seven-day report — logging COVID-19 cases reported between Jan. 27 and Feb. 2 — showed seven infections: two at Temple High, one at Bonham Middle School, one at Jefferson Elementary, one at Raye-Allen Elementary, one at Travis Science Academy and one at Thornton Elementary. Updates to this dataset are expected around 5 p.m.