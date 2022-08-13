School supplies

Daezja Allen with Unique Botique, left, models some waist beads for customers Saturday during the Aniyah Smith Back to School Bash at Miller Park in Temple.

 Nan Dickson/Special to the Telegram

Miller Park was very busy Saturday afternoon as volunteers handed out more than 500 backpacks at a Back to School Party hosted by Aniyah Smith, 16, of Temple.

