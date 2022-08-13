Miller Park was very busy Saturday afternoon as volunteers handed out more than 500 backpacks at a Back to School Party hosted by Aniyah Smith, 16, of Temple.
Fifteen of Aniyah’s volunteers plus five members of a Temple motorcycle club gave out the backpacks and school supplies. Two temporary barbershops gave free haircuts and hairstyling. There were free sausage links and snacks, and several food trucks were on hand. Children played in the park’s splash pad and others checked out a Temple Fire & Rescue ladder truck.
“I’ve been having a passion to help the community since I was little,” Aniyah said.
She organized her first Back to School Party at the park last year, and said everyone stayed busy all afternoon.
Damon Cross of Temple, president of the motorcycle club Unleashed Beasts-Temple, said the club donated $400 worth of Visa gift cards.
“We’ve got to support the community, especially the kids,” he said. “I’m just really impressed that 16-year-old Aniyah put this event together.”
Nita Hodge of Georgetown stood by as her husband, Pablo Groves, gave a boy a free haircut. She said he travels to similar events under the logo of “Cuts for Christ.”
“He preaches to people while he’s cutting their hair,” she said. “He has a shop in Georgetown.”
They were at Aniyah’s party last year, she said, and came to another outreach at Miller Park earlier this year.
Aniyah’s grandparents, Oliver and Alice Marshall of Temple, said they are very proud of her.
“She follows what the Lord tells her to do,” Alice said. “This year she didn’t have to buy anything. Some of it just came in boxes to the home.”
Some items were dropped off and in other cases people called for things to be picked up, she said.
“This morning we had a pickup at H-E-B,” Alice said. “It’s been an overflow of blessings.”
“She’s a good kid,” Oliver said. “I hope all the kids her age … it shows the other kids there’s more to life than doing nothing. She’s a role model for the other kids growing up.”
Aimee Rodocker of Temple, a group leader for Girl Scout Troop 8226, and her daughter, Tessa, 13, a cadet, welcomed people to their table. They were accompanied by Natalie Keeton of Salado and her daughter, Londyn, 7, who is a Brownie in the troop.
“We’re just giving out information about how they can join us and giving them tokens of friendship,” Rodocker said. “I think we also collected some school supplies.”
Terra Roundtree of Temple displayed jewelry and accessories at her booth. She’s been an independent consultant for paparazzi for about two years, she said.
“I’ve had a few sales,” she said. “I do other events, like First Friday downtown.”
This is a side gig, she said. She’s a buyer for McLane Co.
Aniyah said she finished high school early, graduating from Fred W. Edwards Academy in Temple in May. She wants to be an obstetrician/gynecologist and plans to attend Texas A&M University.