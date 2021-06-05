The rain held off and the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum was bustling Saturday for its monthly Family Day, themed “Beat the Heat: Backyard Fun.”
“We’re going back to fully interactive,” said Mike Hicks, museum director.
In another positive note, Hicks said the upstairs children’s room, which closed for about six weeks while the train layout was being remodeled, reopened Saturday.
“It’s doubled in size,” he said.
Genevieve Stockburger, museum education coordinator, said it was the first time activity tables have been set up in the lobby since March of 2020.
“I’m super excited about it,” she said.
She and other museum personnel offered the children free pairs of sunglasses and summer-themed stickers. The families had the option of taking craft bags home or to a table in the lobby. There would be no outside games, Stockburger said, because of the threat of rain.
Angela McLeaf, museum curator, helped to pass out scissors and crayons.
“It’s nice to see people back out,” she said.
At one table, Cassi Coates, outreach coordinator for Temple Public Library, signed up children for the summer reading program. Children will generally start back to school at a lower reading level than they finished, she said.
“Reading keeps their mind active and helps them maintain their level,” she said. “It helps with their reading comprehension, vocabulary, grammar and spelling.”
The library also enrolls adults in a summer reading program, she said.
In one corner of the lobby, Cub Scout Pack 101 in Temple was recruiting, said Cub Master Tina Amlin.
“We are a family pack,” she said. “We take boys and girls. We are trying to see if we can get some new kids in for the fall.”
She and other pack members handed out their fall calendar, with details on meetings, campouts and other outings.
“We still teach life skills and family values in Scouts,” she said. “Our big deal is learning through fun.”
Two Boy Scouts from Troop 101, Life Scout Caleb Fowler and Second Class Scout Billy Thompson, showed children how to tie a square knot.
Across the lobby, Shelby Price of Killeen sat with her two children, Penelope, 3, and Daniel, 5, making small kites. The children colored their kites, fastened pipe-cleaner sticks on them, and attached ribbons for tails.
“We come to almost all of the family days,” Price said. “We always come home with tons of stuff. We do love it.”
Nearby, Daniel and Makell Smith of Nolanville helped their children, Maeve, 2, and Aida, 4, make their kites.
“Since our kids are younger, we have to do everything,” Makell said.
They just happened to come to the museum on a Family Day, Daniel said.
“Our little girls like trains,” he said. “They scare them but they are fascinated by them. There’s a train that passes near our house. Now we just want to get an up-close look and teach them all about trains.”
They were going to check everything out at the museum, he said.
“We’ve heard it’s one of the top things to do in Temple — come to this museum,” he said.