Dozens of Temple High School students walked out of class Wednesday in support of a transgendered student.
The peaceful protest took place during third period. Students marched and carried rainbow flags and signs in support of LGBTQ rights.
A 16-year-old transgender student posted online that a teacher said the student could not use the female restroom or locker room.
Temple Police officers and additional security were on campus “to help ensure the safety of all staff and students,” Temple Independent School District spokesman Jon Wallin said.
“Students have the right to peaceful protests. However, if such activities result in student behaviors such as skipping class or leaving a classroom without permission, then these Student Code of Conduct violations will result in consequences as outlined in the code of conduct,” Wallin said in a statement.
Christine Parks, TISD chief of communications and community relations, said the district could not comment on possible disciplinary actions against students or how those students would be identified.
“We cannot comment on specific disciplinary actions as student actions during this protest could have violated the code of conduct in a variety of ways such as leaving a classroom without permission to being absent from a class to disrupting the educational environment,” Parks said in a statement. “Based on the level of involvement and circumstances for each student, the consequences could range from receiving an unexcused absence to detention or in-school suspension based on the severity of the actions.”
Parks said the district did not have a count of total students involved in the protest.
The Temple Police Department did not respond to a Telegram question on how many officers were at THS during the protest.
“We were made aware of a social media post yesterday that indicated a potential peaceful protest planned for today,” Parks said Wednesday.
All Temple High School campus activities have continued as normal, Wallin said.
TISD has had a procedure regarding transgender students since 2019.
District procedure
The district document said transgender students must be identified by his or her “legal surname” as it appears on a student’s birth certificate and dress in accordance with the school dress code. Transgender students are provided with a “gender-neutral” restroom, locker room or changing area when requested.
“If the student requests such private facilities, they should be as least burdensome as possible,” the document said.
Wallin said “campus administration met with the student and a parent last week when this initial concern was raised by the student.”
“Together, they reviewed the steps outlined in the … document, ‘Enrollment of Transgender Students,’ and discussed a plan to address the student’s needs,” he said.
Parks added, “Temple ISD has a procedure in place to address the needs of transgender students that has been used since 2019. Protecting all students has and will remain our top priority.”
Possible legislation
State lawmakers have recently considered legislation this year regarding transgender students.
Proponents said it is necessary to protect girls’ sports because allowing transgender girls to play on school sports teams would give them an unfair advantage because they have high levels of testosterone.
The Texas House has the votes to pass legislation that would restrict transgender student-athlete participation in school sports, House Speaker Dade Phelan said in an interview with The Texas Tribune on Friday.
Phelan said that 75 House members have signaled their support by signing on as authors during the last special session. The House requires a majority of members to pass a bill, which is 76 members, The Tribune reported.