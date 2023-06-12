A Temple man armed with two handguns allegedly threatened guests and the staff at a Temple hotel before his arrest Saturday.
Jaco Antoine Davis, 42, was arrested by Temple police and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, a third-degree felony. Davis remained in custody at the Bell County Jail on Monday. His bond is set at $100,000, records show.
The hotel manager credits employees with alerting guests and potentially saving lives.
Davis checked into Holiday Inn Temple-Belton, 5247 S. General Bruce Drive, on Friday, then extended his stay Saturday. At about 7:25 p.m., Davis came out of an elevator in the lobby brandishing two weapons and acting irrationally.
Sarah Japalucci, sales manager at the Holiday Inn, said the man approached at least two employees and told them people were after him.
“He approached our front office manager, Carlton Hutson, and asked if he worked here,” Japalucci said. “Carlton turned his shoulder so the gunman couldn’t see his name tag and replied: ‘No.’ Carlton immediately called 911, then he alerted other staff members and some of our guests to the situation.
“The man was waving his guns wildly.”
“He also approached the adjoining bar where about eight guys from the Army National Guard were sitting,” she said. “We had 14 reservists staying at the hotel for a conference, and some happened to be at the bar.”
The bar manager, Danielle Fetterhoff, also notified authorities that a man armed with two handguns was waving the weapons in a threatening manner.
Japalucci said the hotel cook and prep cook helped alert guests and move them out of the building. One of the kitchen workers also advised those in the hotel swimming pool to seek shelter.
A front desk agent locked herself in the security room and followed the situation on video screens, alerting Temple police by phone to the man’s whereabouts, she said. Minutes later, officers arrived at the hotel and surrounded the building.
“When the gunman saw the police, he laid down both handguns on the lobby floor, put his hands behind his head and proceeded to slowly walk out the front entrance into custody,” Japalucci said. “There was a rumor on social media that one of the reservists took him down, but that didn’t happen.”
“I’m so proud of our employees,” she said. “They were brave, and did exactly what they were trained to do. We go through training, and we were tested. Our employees truly saved lives.”
After Davis was taken into custody, a search of his room revealed that he had discharged at least one gun into a mattress. Bullet holes also were found in the walls, but none of the bullets went through to adjoining rooms.
Allison O’Connor, a city spokeswoman, said Davis also faces charges of possession of a controlled substance and deadly conduct, but those charges were not listed on jail records Monday.