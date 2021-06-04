There’s a vibrant change happening at the Temple Public Library.
On Friday afternoon, the library unveiled its new tri-color logo with turquoise, chanteuse and fuscia letters that spelled out the library’s name — and are featured as accent colors throughout the facility.
The colors are apparent when you walk into the downtown library — and will be more visible next week as new signage is mounted on the building’s exterior, officials said.
The logo, Library Director Natalie McAdams said, “is super fun.”
The colors were chosen by the city of Temple’s marketing team because they are positive, energetic and gender-neutral, McAdams said.
“We want everyone to know that the library is for everyone,” she said.
The library’s party featured balloons, shaved ice and freebies that included tote bags, logo cookies, mugs, stickers. Library programs were promoted as well as activities by local groups that focus on literacy and children.
Temple resident Emily Ordogne took her two sons, Travis, 9, and Andrew, 6, to the library Friday.
Her two sons “both excel in reading,” she said.
“I usually read harder books,” Travis chimed in.
Among their favorite authors is Dav Pilkey, author of the Captain Underpants children’s book series as well as the graphic novel series Dog Man.
Related services
Representatives of the Friends of the Temple Public Library and the Temple Children’s Museum were also at the library to promote programs and services offered.
The Friends group is raising money by selling mystery bags of used books for $5 each, available at the library. The group is planning to hold its Labor Day book sale Sept. 1-4 as well as a mid-winter book sale.
Residents missed the popular used book sales, Andrea Hankins, a member of Friends of the Library, said.
“We didn’t have it last year because of COVID,” she said. “A lot of people are looking forward to it this year.”
Susan Chandler, past president and board member of the Temple Children’s Museum, said the facility is planning to start regular hours June 14 at its temporary site at 11 N. Fourth St. downtown.
“We wanted to be here to set up to support the library,” she said. “Many of our programs are geared towards children.
The interactive museum will be hosting children during their summer hours and planning fundraising activities such as the Yuletide Home Tour in November.
Serving the public
Temple City Council member Susan Long described the library changes as “exciting.”
McAdams said the old library logo was simply the city’s logo with word library beneath it.
“There was no true logo,” she said. “We wanted something that stands out in the minds of people.”
Library staff promoted children’s and adult reading programs as well as notifying residents about the free summer food drive-thru sponsored by the Temple Independent School District.
Breakfast and lunch will be distributed for children, beginning June 11 for weekend meals and June 14 for weekday meals.
In 2020, the library saw increases in the number of library cardholders as residents sought digital and audio books. Curbside pickup was a popular service that officials are considering expanding to seniors and others with a homebound delivery service, McAdams said.
The library is conducting assessments to determine its future needs and whether the library should remain in its downtown location or move to another spot, McAdams said.