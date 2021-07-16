The Temple Police Department is seeking public assistance to identify a suspect reportedly involved in a Tuesday evening shooting.
The department released a surveillance camera photo taken at a local store. A man with a goatee, close-cropped hair and glasses is wearing a bright yellow T-shirt and dark pants as he walks into a store, the photo shows.
The shooting occurred at about 9 p.m. at the intersection of Shallow Ford Road and Shallow Ford West Road after a motorist’s vehicle was struck from behind.
City spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said when the parties involved got out, a suspect from the other vehicle shot a man and drove away in the victim’s vehicle.
The victim was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
Anyone with information can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.