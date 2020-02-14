Temple schools Superintendent Bobby Ott will bring his expertise of finance formulas to the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor this fall with plans to teach a doctoral school finance course.
The five-week course will meet in Belton weekly from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.
“I think it’s important that we have an active superintendent or someone who actively deals with school district budgets to teach that class,” Dr. Randy Hendrix, UMHB’s doctor in education programs director, said. “Dr. Ott has an outstanding reputation in our area, so he was the first person I thought of when I thought of a school leader that can teach that class.”
Ott also understands the value in having adjunct faculty who are currently involved in their respective fields.
“Because whether it’s legislative changes or policy changes there are things that change pretty regularly … So you’ll have someone with real-time pragmatic experience being able to provide instruction to the students,” Ott said. “The class will be more about them understanding the finance formulas, which have changed with (House Bill 3).”
The course — which Ott expects to have anywhere between 12 and 18 students — will take students through the process of how to develop and adopt a budget, how to factor in local values and how to set a tax rate.
Although this will be Ott’s first time teaching at UMHB, he has taught at Texas A&M University-Central Texas and Tarleton State University.
Ott also was featured as a guest lecturer at the University of Texas at Austin.
“This will be my first time teaching at UMHB so I’m excited,” Ott said. “We’ve been doing a lot of partnership endeavors with (UMHB) lately, so to be able to do that as our relationship continues to get stronger and stronger … We’re just really excited.”