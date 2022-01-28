A Temple church is asking for more community support to staff its warming shelter as temperatures continue to drop below freezing at night.
Temple Impact Church, which operates one of two warming shelters in the city, is asking for residents to give them a helping hand as they work to keep local homeless residents warm. Temperatures on Friday night were expected to drop below freezing when factoring in wind chill as a low of 27 degrees is forecast Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Roy Rhodes, pastor at the church, said sleeping bags, donated meals and volunteers to work the shelter are the most needed forms of help right now.
“We could use more sleeping bags, but our biggest need is more good volunteers,” Rhodes said.
The church mainly relies on volunteers to operate its warming shelter, with shifts spanning from 6 p.m. to 10 a.m. the next day.
Previously, volunteers working at the shelter have needed to go through a mental health first aid class before they could schedule a shift. Rhodes said this was to make sure those volunteering were prepared to deal with the homeless.
Due to a lack of volunteers, the church has temporarily dropped the requirement for now. New and experienced volunteers are sought instead.
In the future, Rhodes said the church plans to develop an online class to train new volunteers.
“To kind of bypass that right now, what we are doing is scheduling a new volunteer with people who know what they are doing,” Rhodes said. “They are getting that initial training in their first couple of scheduled shifts. It is just hands-on training.”
Those interested in volunteering at the shelter can sign up at impacttemple.com/warm.
Impact Church, located at 306 E. Adams Ave., is one of two shelters in the city. The Temple Salvation Army, 419 W. Ave. G, also opens on cold nights.
The two shelters open when the temperature is below 35 degrees or when wind chill makes temperatures feel like it is below freezing.